COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — A severe thunderstorm warning is currently in effect for much of Central Virginia.

According to the National Weather Service in Wakefield, a severe thunderstorm was located near Colonial Heights around 11:40 a.m., traveling at 30 mph. At 12:10 p.m., the thunderstorm was recorded over Fort Gregg-Adams, moving southeast at 20 mph.

The storm is expected to have 60-mph winds and quarter-sized hail. There may be minor damage to vehicles, trees and powerlines.

The warning is in effect for the following areas:

Southeastern Chesterfield County

The City of Colonial Heights

The City of Hopewell

The City of Petersburg

Southern Charles City County

Prince George County

Northcentral Sussex County

Northwestern Surry County

The severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 1 p.m. but may be extended later.