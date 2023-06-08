COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — A severe thunderstorm warning is currently in effect for much of Central Virginia.
According to the National Weather Service in Wakefield, a severe thunderstorm was located near Colonial Heights around 11:40 a.m., traveling at 30 mph. At 12:10 p.m., the thunderstorm was recorded over Fort Gregg-Adams, moving southeast at 20 mph.
The storm is expected to have 60-mph winds and quarter-sized hail. There may be minor damage to vehicles, trees and powerlines.
The warning is in effect for the following areas:
- Southeastern Chesterfield County
- The City of Colonial Heights
- The City of Hopewell
- The City of Petersburg
- Southern Charles City County
- Prince George County
- Northcentral Sussex County
- Northwestern Surry County
The severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 1 p.m. but may be extended later.