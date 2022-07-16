Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect in much of central Virginia.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Severe thunderstorm warning are in effect in several counties in the Richmond area and throughout central Virginia.

According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in southeastern Louisa, southeastern Goochland, northwestern Hanover, northwestern Henrico, southwestern Caroline, eastern Nottoway and northern Dinwiddie Counties.

Winds of up to 60 miles per hour and penny-sized hail are possible and torrential rainfall is expected. Residents of the above areas are asked to stay indoors and avoid driving.