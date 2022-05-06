RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Due to the severe weather predictions in the area, many local schools have announced school schedule changes. Here’s a list of after-school activities changes.

Amelia County Public Schools announced that schools closed early Friday due to the enhanced risk of severe weather.

Due to the threat of inclement weather, all after-school activities are canceled for Chesterfield County Public Schools for Friday, May 6.

Richmond

Richmond Public Schools announced all after-school activities are canceled Friday due to severe weather.