RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Due to the severe weather predictions in the area, many local schools have announced school schedule changes. Here’s a list of after-school activities changes.
Amelia
Amelia County Public Schools announced that schools closed early Friday due to the enhanced risk of severe weather.
Chesterfield County
Due to the threat of inclement weather, all after-school activities are canceled for Chesterfield County Public Schools for Friday, May 6.
Richmond
Richmond Public Schools announced all after-school activities are canceled Friday due to severe weather.