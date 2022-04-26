RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Severe Thunderstorm WATCH is in effect until 8 tonight for all of the areas highlighted on the map below.

This watch includes the Metro Richmond and Tri-Cities areas. The main threat will be strong wind gusts and the possibility of hail greater than 1″ in size.

AAA Mid-Atlantic Virginia tweeted Tuesday just before 4 p.m. warning of high winds, heavy rain and hail in the Midlothian area.

“If you’re on the road, slow down, extend following distances and be alert for ponding on the roads & falling debris,” said AAA in the tweet.

At the speed the storms are moving, the weather will most likely pass through the Metro Richmond area between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 26.