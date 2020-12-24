Severe weather forces churches to cancel outdoor Christmas Eve services

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Thursday’s severe weather disrupted some COVID-19 “safe” Christmas Eve plans that local churches had in place.

The heavy rain and threat of strong winds forced many to cancel outdoor services, which were planned to accommodate more people for the holiday and allow for activities like singing hymns.

Epiphany Lutheran Church in Henrico County was one of those churches, Lead Pastor Phillip Martin told 8News.

The congregation had planned a 7 p.m. parking lot worship, “which would enable us to have people sing and just a longer service outside,” said Martin.

Martin soon knew it was not possible with the weather forecast. Making changes, though, is nothing new for congregations after navigating months of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve had to, over the course of the year, make so many decisions. It’s just constantly pivoting,” Martin explained.

So once again – this time on Christmas Eve – the church adjusted. The outdoor service was moved indoors.

Epiphany Lutheran Church offered three indoor services total on Thursday, each with a 50-person limit, social distancing and no singing.

Gov. Ralph Northam’s most recent COVID-19 restrictions limit social gatherings to just 10 people, but that cap does not apply to religious services.

Martin was disappointed to let go of traditions like singing Christmas carols and lighting candles.

“To give that up is hard. I didn’t do that lightly,” the pastor told 8News.

However, Martin believes the simple service without any bells and whistles will help his congregation focus on the meaning of the holiday.

“Even though it’s hard to lay aside timeworn traditions that mean so much to us and to our congregations and families, just to have a chance to sit back and reflect on what is really happening and what Christmas is about,” said Martin.

The church also has a pre-recorded Christmas Eve service available on it’s website.

