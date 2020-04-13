Severe weather impacts meals for local students

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Severe weather in our area is causing many school systems to postpone meal delivery service for students.
RICHMOND
Superintendent Jason Kamras said they will be canceling mobile food distribution for today. However, students can still pick up a meal at the following school locations:
- Armstrong H.S.
- MLK Jr. M.S.
- Ginter Park E.S.
- Binford M.S.
- Carver E.S.
- Broad Rock E.S.
- George Wythe H.S.
- Ried E.S.
- Boushall M.S.
- Miles Jones E.S.
HENRICO
Due to the worsening weather conditions, Henrico County Public Schools decided to cancel their “Grab and Go” curbside meal distribution for today. The distribution will resume Tuesday, April 14 at 11 a.m.
CHESTERFIELD
Chesterfield Schools’ meal service program has postponed today’s deliveries due to high winds and weather conditions.