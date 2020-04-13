Severe weather impacts meals for local students

Cafeteria worker, Estell Swain, center, loads food packs along with school nurse, Mary Hovermale, left, as cafeteria manager David Anderson, right, distributes meals to students at Fairfield Middle School Wednesday March 18 , 2020, in Richmond due to caronavirus. Henrico county public school system is distributing lunches for low income students. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Severe weather in our area is causing many school systems to postpone meal delivery service for students.

RICHMOND

Superintendent Jason Kamras said they will be canceling mobile food distribution for today. However, students can still pick up a meal at the following school locations:

Armstrong H.S.

MLK Jr. M.S.

Ginter Park E.S.

Binford M.S.

Carver E.S.

Broad Rock E.S.

George Wythe H.S.

Ried E.S.

Boushall M.S.

Miles Jones E.S.

UPDATE: Given worsening conditions, we are cancelling our mobile food distribution today. But our 10 school sites will remain open. Thank you for your understanding. Please be safe! @RPS_Schools @jmattingly306 @Megan__Pauly @NBC12 @8NEWS @CBS6 https://t.co/bbEyUL6F2Y — Jason Kamras (@JasonKamras) April 13, 2020

HENRICO

Due to the worsening weather conditions, Henrico County Public Schools decided to cancel their “Grab and Go” curbside meal distribution for today. The distribution will resume Tuesday, April 14 at 11 a.m.

CHESTERFIELD

Chesterfield Schools’ meal service program has postponed today’s deliveries due to high winds and weather conditions.