Severe weather rips through RVA, uproots massive tree from ground

(WRIC) — Severe weather ripped through Central Virginia Friday leaving a trail of destruction, and downed trees, in its wake.

Brandermill was particularly hit hard, as one family told 8News, their home barely escaped storm damage. Others told 8News it felt like a tornado roared through the area. As a result of the storm, more than 5,000 Dominion Energy customers lost power. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.

“It just got really, really dark and windy,” said the wife of Joe Savarie. “The windows started to shake and the hail started to hit so hard. So I jumped in the closet and then it wasn’t but five minutes everything was quiet.”

A severe storm ripped through our area bringing along some pretty nasty hail, and severe damage. We spoke with home owners whose home was barely missed and have the story for @8NEWS. pic.twitter.com/ssdpBIzrgu — Nick Conigliaro 8News (@NConigliaroNews) April 25, 2020

While Joe Saverie was at work, his wife, who didn’t want to be identified, told 8News she didn’t hear the tree detach from the ground.

“Pattie was home alone again, but the house over there had a tree through it, this house had trees, the house up there had a bunch of trees, not one of our trees was touched,” he said, pointing out the storm damage in the surrounding area.

The house was spared, with the worse casualty being the cleanup. It’s something Saverie isn’t too fond of. “I was really looking forward to doing something else this weekend,”he added.

