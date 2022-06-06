RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Issues with a broken water pipe have shuttered Union Market, a popular restaurant and corner store in Church Hill.

The business was closed over the weekend, and in a Facebook post on Monday, the owners said crews were on scene replacing a broken pipe behind the business.

“Once we have running water back we can start getting the place squeaky clean,” they wrote.

In the post, the business also thanked Servpro, a flood restoration company, suggesting that the issues with the water system may have caused a backup or otherwise flooded the restaurant.