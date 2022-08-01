LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police is investigating the death of 38-year-old Sara J. Stanley after she was found dead Sunday evening.

The town of Louisa is shocked and hurt about the death of Stanley. Community members told 8News on Monday that the incident has been a part of everyone’s conversation in the past 24 hours.

8News went to a store that Stanley frequented, where an employee spoke about her death.

“I was really in shock to hear about it,” Miller’s Market Assistant Manager Louanne Von-Tye said.

(Photo: D’mon Reynolds, 8News)

(Photo: D’mon Reynolds, 8News) Scenes from the location in Louisa where Stanley was found dead.

Von-Tye is a cashier at Miller’s Market. She said Sara Stanley would come in a few times a week and brighten her day with a joke. When she heard the news at that Stanley was killed, her heart was broken.

“I just thought about how nice she was, and she didn’t deserve this. She was always laughing. Always joking around with people and she just liked to smile,” Von-Tye said.

Stanley was found dead on Sunday, July 31. The Louisa County Sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a call for shots being fired at a house in the 300 block of West Eighth Street before 8 p.m. At the scene, authorities said they found the body of 38-year-old Stanley in what they call an outbuilding on the property.

Von-Tye is saddened she won’t see Stanley visit the store to buy her favorite items anymore.

“She liked her cigarettes and food,” Von-Tye told 8News, adding that she is even more hurt for Stanley’s family.

“I’m terribly sorry this happened. I mean, it’s a shock to everybody here and everybody I’ve talked to liked her. It’s very senseless,” she said.

Virginia state police is investigating this incident and said they are currently following up on several leads about a potential suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Virginia State Police by calling 804-609-5656 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.