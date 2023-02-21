GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A number of Goochland horse owners are upset after the owner of a horse retirement facility was charged with 10 counts of animal cruelty following an ongoing investigation into the condition of horses in her care.

Amanda Myers told 8News she had dropped her 29-year-old horse, Scarlett, off at Byrd’s Nest Farm, a horse retirement facility in western Goochland, in November. She said she was shocked when she picked Scarlett up a few weeks ago and found her horse in an unhealthy state.

“It was sad to see the lack of spark in her eyes. She had absolutely dead eyes,” Myers said. “She wasn’t happy to be home. She wasn’t happy to see anybody. She didn’t call out for other horses.”

Myers wasn’t the only one to be caught off guard. Many horse owners 8News spoke with said the owner of the farm, Byrd Rareshide, had a strong reputation for taking care of retired horses. Many in Goochland felt her talents would be a natural fit. However, those hopes were quickly soured after many found their beloved horses had been neglected.

Sarah Hatfield, a nearby farm owner, told 8News she had been weary of the farm since 2018.

“We would drive by all the time. And I always thought the horses were way too skinny,” Hatfield said. “And any time I voiced concerns, it would fall on deaf ears.”

However, Goochland County Animal Protection says they did not receive their animal neglect first complaint about Byrd’s Nest Farm until Feb. 3, 2023. It was soon after this complaint was made that Animal Protection Officers contacted the facility and opened an investigation. Officers and local equine veterinarians also contacted the owners of the horses that were housed at the facility to keep them informed about the ongoing investigation.

Myers shared Scarlett’s veterinarian records with 8News, which showed that she was in good condition last fall. In examination notes from Feb. 10, however, the records indicate that “many horses on this particular farm were emaciated.”

Scarlett, before she was sent to Byrd’s Nest Farm. (Photo courtesy of Amanda Myers)

On Friday, Feb. 17, findings of the County’s investigation were turned over to the Goochland County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office. And on Saturday, Feb. 18, Goochland County Animal Care, Adoption, and Protection charged Rareshide with 10 counts of animal cruelty.

“I think she should be charged with a felony, but there’s of course, no authority for the Commonwealth’s Attorney to charge her with that,” Myers said. “You’ve got to have the law to do that.”

According to Goochland Animal Protection, this remains an active and ongoing investigation.