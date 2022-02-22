PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Tragedy struck Prince George County Monday night, after a 5-year-old girl lost her life in a utility task vehicle (UTV) crash.

The Prince George County Police Department (PGCPD) was called to the 10700 block of Hines Road, between Loblolly Lane and Lebanon Road, at approximately 5:40 p.m. Monday for a UTV crash with injuries. According to a release, responding officers found a 5-year-old girl unresponsive on scene.

She was taken to Southside Regional Medical Center for treatment of severe injuries. Tuesday morning, PGCPD announced that the child had died Monday night from her injuries sustained during the crash.

“Emersyn Sweitzer was such a bright and shining light in the lives of anyone who knew her,” West End Christian School Principal Lori Stidham told 8News. “I am thankful for the joy she brought to the lives of so many people. We all grieve alongside her family and pray for God’s comfort and peace during this tragic time.”

Emersyn was reportedly a young student at the school, where her mother also teaches.

The family’s pastor, Chris Jenkins, also confirmed the passing of the young girl to 8News.

“I’m honestly just trying to get through the morning myself,” he said, leading a prayer on Facebook Live Tuesday morning titled Comfort for Broken Hearts.”

Jenkins told 8News that Emersyn, or “Emmy,” as she was called, was a bundle of joy who touched so many lives.

The investigation by PGCPD revealed that the UTV was traveling on a residential driveway, when it veered off the left side, striking the ditch line abruptly. The child, a passenger, was reportedly ejected from the vehicle.

Neighbor James McDaniel told 8News that he saw the off-road vehicles Tuesday evening, but had no idea what horror was about to unfold.

“I could see them come down, turn around, go back. They did that four or five times,” he said. “Something kept on telling me, ‘Go out there and just look, you know, see what they doing.’ I said, ‘Nah, that’s their family.'”

Later in the evening, McDaniel said he was in his house when he heard an ambulance drive by and saw the flashing lights.

“Maybe 15 minutes later, the firetruck came through, and he went down and they stopped and went on up in there,” he said. “I don’t know what went on after that because I didn’t come out here.”

McDaniel said he didn’t realized the extent of what had happened until he and his sister saw 8News’ report Tuesday morning.

“I don’t feel so good. I feel like something is bubbling over,” he said. “I’m sorry that it happened, and [if there is] anything that I can do for you, just let me know.”

The incident is still under investigation.

PGCPD confirmed to 8News that the child was riding in a Polaris Ranger.

According to the maker’s website, the all-wheel drive vehicle is equipped with seatbelts, foot pedals and typically a roll bar or cage. Many UTV models have multiple seats for up to six riders, which is why they are also widely known as “side-by-sides” (SxS). Because of this, UTVs are generally considered safer than all-terrain vehicles (ATV).

In a release, a spokesperson for PGCPD said that its officers extend their deepest condolences to the family.