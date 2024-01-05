AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — 18-year-old Lilly Patman was on a family deer hunt with her parents, two older sisters and younger brother near their home when she was tragically shot and killed.

According to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR), Conservation Police Officers received a call about a fatal hunting incident around 12 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. Officers responded to Egglestetton Road in Amelia County, joining Amelia County deputies and EMS.

According to DWR, Lilly was found dead on the property with a single gunshot wound that was not self-inflicted. Additionally, she was wearing a blaze orange vest at the time.

Her father, Clint Patman, and her younger brother, Clinton II, were the ones who found her.

(Photos of Lilly provided by the Pattman family.)

Lilly recently picked up hunting as a hobby and she killed her first buck six weeks ago.

“She was so excited about it and wanted to get back out in the woods,” Clint said. “But she always came out with me and her sisters to go hunting, and she just kind of got locked on it, even that day. She wanted to stay and hunt a little bit longer, because she was so interested in it that day.”

Lilly graduated from Ignite Christian Academy and recently finished her first semester at Brightpoint Community College, earning a spot on the Dean’s list.

“She was 4.0 and was enjoying it, and wanted to be a social worker,” Clint said. “She wanted to help other kids and other people.”

Lilly’s mother, Grace Patman, remembers her as someone with a kind and giving heart.

“She was the one who went and sat with somebody who was alone because she didn’t want anybody to be alone or anybody to be hurt,” Grace said.

Lilly’s family said she excelled not just in school, but also in sports, and particularly enjoyed playing softball. One of Clint’s favorite memories of Lilly is going to her weekend trip games.

“We actually loved it,” Clint said. “Every Saturday, we’re going somewhere different. Just get out there and watch her. She was a great teammate and athlete.”

Lilly was also a devout Christian. Her two older sisters, Violet and Camellia, and Clinton II were her best friends.

“Lilly was the best of all of us here in the house,” Clint said. “She was caring, carefree. She was a jokester, from the time she was a baby till just last week. And unapologetic as far as being a jokester — loved watching cartoons, loved eating a good bowl of cereal with her brother, was best friends with all of her siblings and wanted to help people.”

Clint described his family as close-knit. He said daughter will live on in their hearts as a reminder to live each day as if it were their last.

“We’ve been kind of just thinking of, ‘What would Lilly want from us? What would Lilly ask us to do?'” Clint said.

Her family said Lilly died doing something she loved — but that doesn’t make it any easier to cope.

“I know she’s in heaven because she gave her life to the Lord, and I’m thankful for that,” Grace said. “And one day, I’m sure I’ll find peace in that. Although, right now, I’m just sad and angry.”

The Department of Wildlife Resources and its Conservation Police Officers continue to investigate this incident.