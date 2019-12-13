‘She was such a good spirit’: Community mourns college freshman from Virginia stabbed to death in armed robbery

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — An 18-year-old Charlottesville girl was fatally stabbed while at school in New York. Those in Virginia who knew the college freshman are calling her death a tragedy.

Tessa Majors, a Barnard College student, was described by one neighbor as a sweet and sincere person who was a role model for her 5-year-old. It’s why the news of her death has left many heartbroken and shocked — and questioning how she could be taken in such a senseless way.

On Thursday, police said they responded to an assault report around 5:30 p.m. and found an unconscious woman, who had been stabbed multiple times.

Majors later died at a hospital. There have been no arrests.

“To me, the greatest tragedy here is that the world won’t get to see what she would’ve done,” said Chris Graham, who is the owner of Augusta Free Press and Major’s former boss.

“We lost a very special, very talented, and very well-loved young woman. Tess shone bright in this world, and our hearts will never be the same.” Statement from Tessa Majors’ family

A sentiment felt by her neighbor Heather Dillon.

“This is going to change their whole Christmas, their whole family dynamic,” Dillon said. “It’s just tragic, it’s very quick and totally unexpected. She was such a good spirit so it’s really heartbreaking.

“In the short time that my daughter knew her she was such a good influence on her and I appreciate that and I want my daughter to be like that.”

Majors had been in New York since August attending Barnard College, a private women’s liberal arts college located in Manhattan.

The news of Majors’ death has left her music promoter Jeyon Falsini devastated.

“We were all very excited to see what she was going to become,” said Falsini, Magnus Music owner.

According to Falsini, Majors was “a team player when it came to being in a band, she was willing to help out her friends in any way she could.”

Dillon adds that Majors was “non-judgemental.”

“She’s just undeniably herself,” Dillon said. “She loves music, just a sweet, sweet girl and I think that’s why this is hit so hard.”