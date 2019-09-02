Shed catches on fire in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Colonial Heights and Chesterfield Fire crews put out a shed fire early Monday morning.

Colonial Heights Deputy Fire Marshall J.E. Boisseau said fire crews were called to the 200 block of Battery Place for a brush fire. When firefighters arrived they found a storage shed on fire.

“The storage shed was on the property of a multifamily housing unit to be used by the individual tenants,” Deputy Boisseau said.

Units from Chesterfield were called to assist. The shed and everything in it was completely destroyed by the fire. Authorities said no one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

“The cause of the fire was improperly installed and damaged electrical wiring,” Deputy Boisseau said. “Estimated total damage is about $5,500.”

