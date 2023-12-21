POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a fugitive who escaped attempted capture on Thursday morning.

Around 9 a.m. on Dec. 21, deputies were called to the area of Route 288 and Huguenot Trail in an attempt to take a suspect into custody on outstanding warrants.

Michael Martinez, Jr., 29, was wanted for armed burglary, using a firearm in the commission of a felony, malicious wounding and the distribution of cocaine related to an incident that occurred on May 24, 2022.

According to the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office, Martinez ran away into a wooded area during their attempt to bring him into custody. He remains at large as additional charges are pending.

Virginia State Police said they are assisting but the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office remains the primary agency in the search.

Anyone with information on Martinez’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office at 804-598-5656.