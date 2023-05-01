PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are currently searching for two inmates who have reportedly escaped from a prison near Farmville.

According to a release from the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office on Monday morning, two inmates escaped from Piedmont Regional Jail.

While the two inmates have not yet been identified by name, the sheriff’s office did release two arrest photos.

One of the escaped inmates from Piedmont Regional Jail. (Courtesy of the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office) One of the escaped inmates from Piedmont Regional Jail. (Courtesy of the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office)

According to authorities, one inmate is wearing blue shorts, no shirt, white socks and white tennis shoes. The other inmate is reportedly wearing gray sweatpants and a sweatshirt.

8News reached out for to the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office who said there was no further information available at this time.

Authorities say that anyone who sees these individuals should not approach them, call 911 immediately instead.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.