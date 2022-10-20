AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Amelia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two gas station burglaries that occurred within a few hours of one another.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, deputies received an alarm call to the Country Quick Stop on Military Road.

Upon arrival, the deputies found a broken window and were let into the store by a keyholder. Deputies then found that the Lottery System cash drawer had been stolen with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Later that same morning, at around 5:45 a.m., officers were called to KB’s Pit Stop on Clementown Road for a second break-in.

According to police, an employee arrived and found someone had entered the store through the back door. The only items reported stolen from this store were cigarettes.

Amelia County Sheriff’s Office said this is an ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information on the incidents is encouraged to contact Amelia County Sheriff’s Office at 804-561-2118.