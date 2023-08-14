ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a man accused of shooting into an occupied building, trapping the occupants and setting it on fire.

Shortly after 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13, deputies were called to the 17000 block of Mansion Road in Barboursville for a domestic with shots fired.

Upon their arrival, authorities found the residence engulfed in flames and evacuated the occupants.

Following an investigation, authorities determined that Juan Rodriguez-Bedolla, 57, had fired multiple shots into the residence and blocked the exit so the occupants could not get out. He then set the house on fire, according to authorities.

Rodriguez-Bedolla then drove away from the scene in a gold Chevrolet Tahoe which was later found by deputies on Mundy Road. The sheriff’s office notified other jurisdictions that Rodriguez-Bedolla was last seen driving a red Ford SUV.

According to authorities, the Ford SUV was found abandoned in Waynesboro in the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 14.

Rodriguez-Bedolla is currently wanted on two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied building.

Police described Rodriguez-Bedolla as a 5-foot-5-inch tall Hispanic man, weighing approximately 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office reports that Bedolla is believed to be driving a 2011 gold Chevrolet Tahoe with the Virginia license plate, “UTK9599.” The following pictures have been released to the public in an effort to assist the search.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate and additional charges are pending. Anyon who has information on the whereabouts of Rodriguez-Bedolla is encouraged to call 540-672-1234.