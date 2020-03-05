Sheriff: Suspect on the run after domestic incident in Caroline County; school lockdown lifted

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A suspect is on the run after an alleged domestic incident in Caroline County that put several area schools on lockdown on Thursday morning.

The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident that occurred in the Caroline Pines neighborhood. Elementary schools in the area were placed on lockdown as a precaution; that lockdown has since been lifted.

Police are searching for Ricky A. Heinbaugh, Jr., a 27-year-old white male. He is 5’8, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes and tattoos on his neck. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans and is believed to be in the Woodford area of Fredericksburg Turnpike.

CCSO believes the suspect is armed with a handgun, as the argument between him and his girlfriend resulted in shots being fired. Heinbaugh left the scene in a vehicle.

Authorities said Heinbaugh’s girlfriend was not shot during the incident.

Police advise the public not to approach the suspect if witnessed and are urged to call the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 633-5400 or 911.

