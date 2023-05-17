GOOCHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — In an effort to increase school safety, School Resource Officers (SROs) have been assigned to full-time positions at all Goochland County Public Schools.

While SROs had previously been assigned within the school district, an SRO or other deputy had rotated between the campuses for some schools. Now, each individual school has its own assigned SRO.

The school district’s announcement comes just one week after a security threat to Goochland High School — in the form of a text message — was received. The text contained messaging like, “I have a gun” and “I’m going to shoot people.” The text also stated that the sender was inside the school building. The threat forced three Goochland schools into lockdown for the majority of the school day.

The sheriff’s office said no weapons or contraband were discovered during the school searches, and a juvenile suspect was taken into custody in connection to the threat.

“It is vital to have an SRO at every school because the mere presence of an SRO is proven to deter crime from any outside person or crime that may happen inside a school,” Goochland County Sheriff Steven Creasey said in a statement.

School Resource Officers Assigned Full-Time to all Goochland County Public Schools (Photo: Goochland County Public Schools)

SROs have three primary roles, according to the National Association of School Resource Officers: educator, informal counselor/mentor and law enforcement officer.

“Each of our GCSO SROs has extensive, specific training to be an SRO. They have training in mental health, de-escalation, youth first aid, a weeklong SRO school, and much more,” Creasey said. “All SROs are handpicked for the position of SRO based on their skills and performance demonstrated as a deputy, as well as their desire to serve as an SRO.”

Goochland County Public Schools said over the course of the year, the school district and the sheriff’s office work together to “conduct drills, evaluate school security initiatives and resolve issues that impact school safety.”