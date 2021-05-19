Sheriff’s Office: Convicted rapist on the loose after sneaking out of court during jury deliberation

John Irvin, 48, of Chesterfield, is described as about 6 feet tall, weighs 180 pounds and has a tattoo on his right shoulder that says “Rae.”

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a convicted rapist after he failed to return to the courtroom when his trial reconvened Wednesday night.

John Irvin, 48, of Chesterfield, did not return to the courtroom after jury deliberations for his 2-day trial.

The Sheriff’s Office said the jury found Irvin, who was out on bond, guilty of rape and recommended he be sentenced to five years and one day in prison. The Circuit Court judge then revoked Irvin’s bond and issued a capias for his arrest for “absconding from court.”

Officials said video footage from the courthouse show Irvin walking through the wood line onto Route 10.

Sheriff’s office deputies and detectives are looking for Irvin and asking for the public’s help finding him.

Irving is described as about 6 feet tall, weighs 180 pounds and has a tattoo on his right shoulder that says “Rae.”

Anyone with information on Irvin’s whereabouts is asked to call the Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office at 804-748-0660.