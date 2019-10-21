Sheriff’s office: Missing Louisa County teen may be with 34-year-old man

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 14-year-old who may be traveling with a 34-year-old man.

Isabel Hicks was last seen at her home at around 1 a.m. She is described as a 4-foot-11, 120-pound white female with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Authorities say she may be in the company of 34-year-old Bruce Lynch, of Bumpass, who is described as a 5-foot-10, 190-pound white male with brown hair and brown eyes.

Lynch is believed to be driving a silver/blue Toyota Matrix with Virginia tag VEM-9071. The vehicle pictured below is similar in make and model.

Anyone with information on Isabel’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at (540)967-1234 or Louisa Crime Solvers at 800-346-1466.