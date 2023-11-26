CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office found a man who allegedly attacked a McDonald’s employee with a hammer in the Ladysmith area of Caroline County.

Bertram Smithen, 48, of Lorton is suspected of attacking a McDonald’s employee with a hammer, then fighting several others on Saturday, Nov. 25.

The Sheriff’s Office said Smithen then allegedly tried to enter an occupied vehicle in the parking lot before running into the woods behind the McDonald’s.

The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office said a manhunt was underway in the Ladysmith area, which concluded when he was later found.