Sheriff’s Office: Stafford man attacks tow truck with hatchet

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is out on bond after he attacked a tow truck driver with a hatchet on Wednesday, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to Cynthias Place in England Run Apartments just after midnight on June 30, for a disturbance with a weapon.

The sheriff’s office said an “angry, intoxicated man” confronted a tow truck trying to take a vehicle parked in a no-parking zone. The man tried to tell the tow truck driver his relative had permission to park there.

When the driver began to leave, the suspect kicked the boom of the truck and struck the vehicle’s window several times with a hatchet-like weapon.

The tow truck driver, shaken by the experience, sped away with the car in tow, which ripped off the suspect’s car’s bumper and damaged a headlight.

A responding deputy said the damage to the tow truck’s window was consistent with a hatchet-like weapon. A hatchet was also found in the suspect’s vehicle.

The tow truck driver and his passenger were not injured during this incident.

Jon Pate Jr., 27, was charged with two counts of assault, vandalism and being intoxicated in public. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on an unsecured bond until sober.