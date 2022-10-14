RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Richmond Police were called to Armstrong High School for reports of random gunfire late Thursday night.

Players on the field and fans in the stands heard the shots fired around 9:15 p.m. and immediately took cover.

Richmond, Henrico, and Virginia State Police quickly responded to the call.

Once officers got on scene, they determined that no one was hurt and assisted everyone who was evacuated from the stadium.

After searching the area, officers said there was no viable threat at the stadium and believe the gunfire that was heard was from the nearby Fairfield Court apartment complex.

The game did resume. The Wildcats lost to Patrick Henry by a final score of 28-12.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call Richmond Police.