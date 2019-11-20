Shoppers express concern after woman robbed at Short Pump Town Center

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An armed robbery in the parking lot of Short Pump Town Center has shoppers on edge with the holiday season quickly approaching.

Henrico Police say a woman was approached by two suspects who stole her personal belongings and cash. No was injured but shoppers told 8News they’ll be more vigilant moving forward.

“It’s extremely shocking to me and I think it would be to any woman or, you know, people that worry about those kinds of things and you’re almost afraid to like I’m doing now, walking alone in a parking lot,” said Diana Persinger.

“Usually I go with somebody, you know, I would take another girlfriend or maybe a group of friends, girlfriends and go shopping like that, Persinger added. “I never go by myself.”

Henrico County Police used the incident to remind holiday shoppers to:

Stay in well-lit areas.

Avoid distractions like headphones and text when alone.

Be alert to people in their cars.

Be quick about getting in and out of your car.

If a situation makes you uncomfortable, always leave.

Persinger told 8News the tips are important because “it could happen, you know, right now if it was gonna happen but hopefully not.”