Shoppers flood Richmond grocery store for last-minute Thanksgiving needs

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Across the country, Thanksgiving-eve is always one of the busiest shopping days of the year for groceries. And Wednesday was no exception in Central Virginia as shoppers raced across Richmond to stock up for their feasts.

Anyone who ventured to a Richmond-area grocery store Wednesday was likely met with packed parking lots and shoppers will overflowing carts.

“I absolutely love mashed potatoes,” Jackie McMillian said while shopping at Ellwood Thompson’s in Carytown.

“My favorite thing about Thanksgiving is that my ex-husband bought a turkey fryer and so the kids are going with him, so I don’t have to cook” Jackie McMillan

Fellow shopper Patti Loughridge added, “I’m buying the last-minute things and beer for the men who will be doing the clean-up tomorrow.”

“Everyone’s coming home, all the grandchildren and all the children and it’s wild and chaotic and absolutely wonderful and we have food coming out of our ears” Shopper Patti Loughridge

Farah Raheim, who was shopping with her mom, can’t wait to gobble up the big bird. She said it’s a family tradition to make sure everyone gets a bite.

“My mom cooks it and everyone eats it,” Raheim said. “If someone can’t make it for Thanksgiving, she will ship them some fried turkey.”

Others are taking an alternative approach to the annual feast.

“I’m having a vegetarian Thanksgiving because turkeys are people, too,” John Oliver said.

