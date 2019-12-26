Shoppers prepare for next year with post-holiday sales in RVA

While some in Richmond are already putting the holiday season in the rearview mirror, others are eager to spend the gifts from family and friends.

With Thursday’s weather and the holiday money and gift cards burning holes in people’s pockets, many stores are seeing no shortage of shoppers the day after Christmas.

Shoppers told 8News that it doesn’t pay to stay home with the sales being offered on Thursday in the area. Richmond’s Carytown was bustling with a post-Christmas boost.

Some shoppers said the day after Christmas is the perfect time to pick up decorations for next year.

Not even 1pm on 12/26 and 3 Christmas trees already headed for recycling in Henrico County. This pile at the Henrico Gov building off of Parham Road is just one of 4 drop off locations. 2 of the locations will turn your tree into mulch! @8NEWS @HenricoNews pic.twitter.com/CbOftYPXLB — Amy Simpson (@amysimpson8news) December 26, 2019

While shoppers flocked to stores in Richmond, some localities began breaking down from the holiday season. In Henrico, people began dropping off their Christmas trees at the government facility on Parham Road, just one of four recycling spots in the county.

Holiday shopping may continue in the area but traveling could come with delays for those expecting to head back home. AAA, in partnership with a transportation analytics company, says drivers could face the worst delays Thursday afternoon and evening.

AAA predicts even longer travel times on the roads near Washington DC.

