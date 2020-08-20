Short Pump Children’s Museum location scheduled to close by end of month

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Children’s Museum of Richmond will be closing its Short Pump satellite location by the end of August. The organization sent out a press release today saying the location at 11800 West Broad Street will be shutdown as a cost-cutting measure .

Unlike other museums in the state the Children’s Museum cannot open because state guidelines prohibit interactive exhibits.

“This was a difficult decision, and we are very disappointed about having to close our Short Pump location, which had been in operation since 2010. But it is a financial reality we face during this ongoing pandemic,” said Danielle Ripperton, the Children’s Museum executive director.

According to the press release, all of the exhibits from the museum will be transferred to other Children’s museum locations. The part-time employees at the Short Pump location were laid off in March and the manager has taken another position within the organization.

The Children’s Museum says they will be charting a new course as their museums remain closed due to COVID-19. They are growing their virtual programming through online field trips, introducing small on-site experiences like birthday parties and creating member benefits with a new app.

“When it comes to many of our programs and how to best remain accessible to the community, we are considering all options and drawing on our collective resources and combined ingenuity to stay connected with the children and families whom we serve,” said Ripperton

Earlier this year the Children’s Museum location in Fredericksburg also closed permanently. Ripperton says that the Downtown and Chesterfield locations will continue to provide a significant footprint across the region, serving thousands of children and their families.

The releases states that when the two remaining locations reopen families can expect modificaitons such as timed tickets to reserve in advance, a one-way play path to encourage social distancing, additional hand-washing and sanitizing stations and modified exhibits designed to enhance outdoor spaces.

