HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — If you’re shopping at the Short Pump Kroger, you’ll need more than just your phone, wallet and keys.

The grocery store is eliminating single-use plastic bags for a good cause. It’s part of the Zero Hunger Zero Waste initiative.

The initiative strives to get rid of hunger and waste in communities. The pilot program began Monday at the Broad Street Kroger. Customers including Meghan Jenkins are advocating for the program and believe it’s also helpful for our planet.

“I think it’s a great way to save the earth from future generations. The only problem is remembering to bring the bags back each time,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins plans to continue bringing her own bags but doesn’t mind buying some if she forgets.

According to Kroger, 35% of food in the United States is thrown away and nearly 42 million Americans struggle with hunger. The grocery store chain is hoping the program changes these numbers.

For customers like Evelyn Circio, bringing her own bags is nothing new. Circio has been doing it for two years.

“I always bring my own bags. Every once in a while I forget but I always try to keep some in my car,” she said.

Anyone who doesn’t bring their own bags can purchase some reusable ones at the register for 50 cents. Kroger’s 17 other stores in the Richmond area plan to eliminate single-use plastic bags by 2025.