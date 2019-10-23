Shots fired during altercation at Amelia County gas station; 1 injured

A shooting broke out during an altercation between multiple people at a gas station in Amelia County Tuesday night.

The sheriff’s office said it received a call from the Chula Exxon reporting that there was an ongoing altercation between three males and shots were fired. All three subjects fled west on Route 360 before authorities arrived.

A victim was later located at a residence on Dennisville Road, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. That victim had minor injuries and was treated on scene by the Amelia Rescue Squad.

The investigation is on going at this time. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office at 804-561-2118 or Amelia Crime Solvers at 804-561-5200.