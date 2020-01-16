Shots fired into Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An investigation is underway after gunshots were fired into a Chesterfield County home late Wednesday night.

Chesterfield Police received reports of a shooting on the 1000 block of Pineville Road just after 11:00 p.m.

When police arrived, officers said they found a home that was struck by multiple bullets.

No one inside the home was hurt and there’s no information about the shooter at this time.

If you have any information, be sure to give Chesterfield Police a call.

