Should Prince George County amend their poultry ordinance?

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince George County wants to hear from you regarding their residential poultry ordinance.

Right now, chickens and other poultry are only allowed in the backyards of residents that have more than 2 acres. However, the county is looking to make some changes.

Possible changes to the ordinance include allowing residents that have less than two acres to own chickens and other poultry.

This change comes on the heels of the pandemic.

The county said during this time residential chickens have gained a new focus since residents are seeking homemade food choices and animal companions.

If poultry is allowed on residential lots with less than 2 acres, certain restrictions would apply, including:

Backyard only, with added flexibility on larger properties

No free-roaming poultry – Coop and fenced run required

Coops and runs must be kept a minimum of 25 feet from adjacent property lines

Limited number of poultry (4-6) on small properties, with additional allowed based on property acreage

Roosters only allowed on agricultural-zoned properties if 500+ feet from adjacent property dwelling

“While considering the possible changes to the Ordinance, the County maintains a desire to protect property owners’ rights while limiting unreasonable impacts on neighboring properties,” the county said in a statement.

In the upcoming weeks, the county will notify residents of possible changes and give them the opportunity to comment.

You can submit feedback here.