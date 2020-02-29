Shrine of Memory-Global War on Terrorism and Beyond now open

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia War Memorial celebrated the grand opening of the ‘Shrine of Memory — Global War on Terrorism and Beyond’ Saturday morning.

The $25 million expansion honors a new set of service members — Virginians killed during the global war on terror. 8News received an advance tour of the 28-thousand square foot expansion Wednesday morning.

“For 20-some years, we haven’t had the ability to honor those Virginians that have participated in the global War on Terror until now,” said Virginia War Memorial Director Clay Mountcastle. “So we needed to expand the Shrine of Memory so we could honor them in an appropriate manner.”

Sen. Tim Kaine and General John Jumper, USAF (Ret.) were the featured guest speakers.