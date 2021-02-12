Sights and sounds: Winter storm hits Richmond area

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — People in the Richmond area woke up this morning to find their neighborhoods covered in snow.

Our 8News crew was out this morning taking a look at road conditions. The Virginia Department of Transportation was out treating the roads that were covered in snow.

#NOW: Here’s a look at road conditions on the drive in this morning. VDOT is out treating them, but to put it simply, they are not in good shape right now. Still covered in #snow… very slippery… a messy commute. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/FZcYn3wWdm — Autumn Childress (@achildresstv) February 12, 2021

In an interview with Good Morning Richmond anchors, VDOT Richmond District Communications Coordinator Sara Owens said drivers should be careful when out on the streets this morning.

The snow, sleet and freezing rain is expected to come to an end at 10 a.m. this morning. Then we will be looking at mainly cloudy skies throughout the day. The temperature will be in the middle 30s.

The weather is not just impacting this morning’s commute, it has also affected COVID-19 vaccination events in the area. On Thursday, many health districts said they would be postponing clinics due to the winter weather.

Local school districts have also announced closures and delays. Check out a full list here.

