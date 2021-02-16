‘Significant sense of urgency’ from residents waiting for COVID-19 vaccine pushes effort to secure 2,000 doses for event in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Residents waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine from the Crater Health District, which is based in Petersburg but serves a region that stretches to the North Carolina line, could soon be offered an appointment for the end of the week after 2,000 doses were secured for an event Friday.

Del. Lashrecse D. Aird (D-Petersburg) said hearing constituents express a “significant sense of urgency” to get the vaccine, including one woman who admitted going to North Carolina to get vaccinated, drove her to work with the state’s health department and local leaders to bring additional doses to the region.

People living in four localities within the health district, the cities of Petersburg and Hopewell and the counties of Dinwiddie and Prince George, who are on an existing waitlist for the vaccine will be contacted for an appointment opportunity at Petersburg High School on Friday morning.

“I have individuals who have called me, to remind me that they were already suffering from underlying health conditions and that they were 75 and they felt a significant sense of urgency to have access to the vaccine,” Del. Aird said in an interview.

Aird stressed the vaccine doses would be based on need and population, with a news release sharing that 500 doses would be reserved for Dinwiddie residents, 500 for Prince George residents, 400 for Hopewell residents and 600 for those living in Petersburg. These localities will determine who will be contacted for the event by using the district’s existing waitlist and prioritizing residents 65 years or older.

“The most effective way to battle this public health crisis is through strategic collaboration,” Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccine coordinator, said in a statement. “I want to thank everyone involved in planning this effort, particularly Delegate Aird, who has served as an incredible leader in the fight to get more shots in the arms of vulnerable populations in the Crater Health District.”

Partnering with the state’s health department, the city of Petersburg and Sports Backers, Aird noted alarming numbers showing how these localities struggled before the pandemic struck and how the virus has exasperated those concerns.

“The Crater Health District, for some time, has had to do more with less,” Aird told 8News. “We are a health district made up of eight localities and a number of those communities were already dealing with adverse circumstances prior to the pandemic.”

A 2020 report from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation ranked Petersburg last out of Virginia’s 133 localities in terms of health outcomes and health factors. Hopewell is ranked 129th in health outcomes and 128th in health outcomes for residents.

Once the vaccine rollout began, Aird said, her office received an outpour of complaints from residents, specifically seniors, about their worry that they were being left behind after they were not contacted following registration.

According to the state’s vaccination data, there have been 4,557 doses administered in Petersburg for more than 14,500 vaccines per 100,000 residents. That mark is higher than nearby Chesterfield County.

Here’s how the VDH breaks down the vaccine totals for all four localities:

Petersburg:

Doses administered – 4,557

People fully vaccinated – 1,113

Rate per 100k residents -14,538

Hopewell

Doses administered – 1,589

People fully vaccinated – 365

Rate per 100k residents -7,053

Dinwiddie County

Doses administered – 1,148

People fully vaccinated – 292

Rate per 100k residents – 4,022

Prince George County

Doses administered – 1,426

People fully vaccinated – 318

Rate per 100k residents – 3,718

“After receiving such a significant volume of concern, we were in contact with both the local health district as well as with Dr. Avula, who quite frankly demonstrated deep care and concern, especially from an equitable standpoint,” she explained.

“And after laying out and reminding the leaders at the state about the equity concerns in this health district, Dr. Avula did offer the 2,000 additional vaccinations for our communities.”