‘Significant water leak’ in Prince George forced four schools to close early Thursday, will open at normal time Friday

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A “significant water leak” in Prince George County forced four schools to dismiss students early Thursday.

County leaders say the water leak caused a water outage at the county’s central water system. At first, it affected the Subpoint Business Park area, but then 15,000 customers were impacted by a loss in water pressure,

All county government offices closed, because it affected their restrooms.

The Utilities Department found the source of the water leak and isolated the leak. This restored water pressure to some customer by Thursday evening, but a boil water advisory remains in effect until further notice.

Parents said they had to react quickly to make sure their kids got home safely this morning.

Prince George High, N.B. Clements Junior High, Beazley Elementary, as well as Walton Elementary notified families of an early closure.

Brandy Fouts received a call and rushed from work to pick up one of her younger sons.

“I had to leave work for some reason. I don’t know what happened with the school, but he did not get on his bus so he was left at school,” she said. “I didn’t get to pick him up until like 11:30, so he was at school for an hour after it was supposed to be closed.”

Naquetta Mitchell, whose daughter attends Beazley elementary, received a similar message.

“I felt like any other mom. I kind of scrambled a little bit, like ‘oh my goodness it’s 10:30.’ she has to be picked up at 10:30. How do I get this squared away?” she said.

County supervisors said they don’t know how long it will take to fix the leak or how long it will take to send off water samples to be tested.

All customers are advised to boil their water until notified otherwise.

All four schools will reopen at their normal time Friday.