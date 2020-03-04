Singing, dancing and painting — local veterans compete in creative arts competition at McGuire Medical Center

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Singing, dancing, poetry, painting and more filled McGuire Veterans Affairs Medical Center on Wednesday.
Local veterans from around Central Virginia competed to prepare for a national competition later in 2020.
Among the performances, a Samba Line Dance with Vaneada Harvey, Felicia Moore, Nancy King, M. Yvette Wright, Annette Morris, Francene Lance and Sandra Murcia. Vaneada Harvey also wowed the crowd with a rendition of Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition.”
Sandra Murchia performed dramatic poetry entitled, “Homeless Vet.”
There were two first-place winners among the art submissions. Joshua Zoeller earned the top prize for his drawing, “The Things a Combat Veteran Carries,” and Benjamin Ragland’s oil painting “Tree of Life” also earned a first-place ribbon.
Linwood Wright created a colorful acrylic painting entitled “Happy No PTSD.”
Megan Kon, Public Affairs Specialist for the Central Virginia VA Health Care System, said an event like this is also a healing experience for these veterans.
This year, the national competition will be in St. Petersburg, Fl. from Nov. 28 to Dec. 5. and will include veterans from around the country.