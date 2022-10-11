HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Loved ones are turning over every stone to find former VCU standout basketball player William “Rob” Brandenberg after Henrico Police says he has been missing for more than a day.

Henrico Police says that 30-year-old Brandenberg was reported missing on Monday afternoon. According to VCU, the search for Brandenberg is an all-hands on deck effort. VCU Men’s Basketball coach Mike Rhoades even took part in the search for Brandenberg on Tuesday.

Henrico Police and VCU is being assisted by Brandenberg’s family. Tamela Brandenberg, Rob Brandenberg’s sister, tells 8News she is scared after her brother disappeared over the weekend.

“I’m a ball of emotions,” Brandenberg said.

Brandenberg said she last spoke to him through a family group text message where things seemed normal. But it was an unusual letter he left his girlfriend that alarmed his family.

“Just the tone of it sounded like someone who was going through a down period,” Brandenberg said. “What was interesting is that it was more about apologizing and that he’s not in the best mental space right now.”

You may remember Rob Brandenberg from the historic VCU Men’s Basketball team that went to the Final Four in the 2011 NCAA Men’s Basketball National championship. He played for the VCU team from 2011 to 2014.

His sister says he always has been a motivator for those around him. But now the brother she knows to be funny, charismatic and a motivator may need a motivator of his own.

“He’s that person that if you want to have a pep talk, he’s going to do that for you,” Brandenberg said. “That’s why I’m just like ‘when do I get to do my pep talk with you?’ I hope he knows and sees that we’re ready and willing to stand in the gap and do the same for him.”

According to his family, Brandenberg’s car tags were spotted around Roanoke Rapids, N.C. on Monday afternoon.

Henrico Police are still looking for Brandenberg. If anyone knows anything or has seen him, they should contact the police department at 804-501-5000.