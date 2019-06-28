Sister of woman fighting for her life following Shockoe Bottom hit-and-run crash: ‘She’s my lifeline’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is fighting for her life following a hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Shockoe Bottom early Wednesday morning.

The victim has been identified by her sister as 29-year-old Brittany Summers.

Kala Davis spoke to 8News Friday about her sister, saying Summers has always been the first person to be there for her.

“She’s my lifeline. She’s never left my side since we were kids. She raised me and she’s the first person I call when I need something,” Davis said.

Richmond Police responded to the 1700 block of East Main Street at 1:55 a.m. Wednesday for reports of pedestrians hit in the area. Officers arrived on the scene and found three victims, two women and a man, who were hurt. A fourth victim took herself to the hospital for treatment.

The driver left the scene and wasn’t identified until Friday as 21-year-old Shiauna M. Harris. She was taken into custody soon after police released her identity.

If you’d like to help the Summer’s family click here.