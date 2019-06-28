1  of  5
Sister of woman fighting for her life following Shockoe Bottom hit-and-run crash: ‘She’s my lifeline’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is fighting for her life following a hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Shockoe Bottom early Wednesday morning.

The victim has been identified by her sister as 29-year-old Brittany Summers.

Kala Davis spoke to 8News Friday about her sister, saying Summers has always been the first person to be there for her.

NEW INFORMATION: Driver in deadly Shockoe Bottom hit-and-run arrested

“She’s my lifeline. She’s never left my side since we were kids. She raised me and she’s the first person I call when I need something,” Davis said.

Richmond Police responded to the 1700 block of East Main Street at 1:55 a.m. Wednesday for reports of pedestrians hit in the area. Officers arrived on the scene and found three victims, two women and a man, who were hurt. A fourth victim took herself to the hospital for treatment.

RELATED: Woman killed, 3 others hurt in hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Shockoe Bottom

The driver left the scene and wasn’t identified until Friday as 21-year-old Shiauna M. Harris. She was taken into custody soon after police released her identity.

If you’d like to help the Summer’s family click here.

