Six people hospitalized in Louisa County crash involving camper

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Numerous people were taken to the UVA Hospital on Friday afternoon after a camper struck two vehicles on I-64 west in Louisa County.

According to Virginia State Police, the camper was heading west when a Nissan sedan traveling in front of it began to slow down. The camper then struck the sedan and a Ford SUV in the other lane.

The camper ended up overturning. The camper was also towing a pickup truck at the time of the crash.

There was a driver and a passenger in each of three vehicles involved. They were all seriously injured.

