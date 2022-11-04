HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico teen is in custody in connection to an October shooting and is now facing more petitions after police said he brought a gun to Highland Springs High School Thursday.

The Henrico Police Department is asking the public to take time at home to talk with children about the responsibilities and repercussions of having guns.

The gun found yesterday at Highland Springs is at least the sixth weapon brought into a Richmond, Chesterfield or Henrico school within a little over two months.

Henrico Police obtained petitions to take that teen into custody at Highland Springs High after a police investigation found him to be a suspect connected to a shooting that happened at the beginning of October.

The teenager is now facing petitions for possession of a firearm on school grounds and possession of a firearm by a minor after police found a gun on him yesterday at the high school.

At least two weapons have been brought to L.C. Bird High in Chesterfield between September and October.

A gun was found with a student at George Wythe High in Richmond last month and at least two knives have been brought to schools, one at Thomas Jefferson High in Richmond and the other to Brookland Middle in Henrico.

At Brookland Middle, a juvenile was sent to the hospital with serious injuries in October after being stabbed in a locker room. Both the victim and the suspect are in 7th grade, according to police.

Henrico Police said there isn’t any known active threat to Highland Springs High after the gun was found yesterday.

Police are asking the public to make sure they know where their guns are and make sure they are secure.