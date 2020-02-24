Skeletal remains identified as missing King William County woman

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Skeletal remains recovered by the King William Sheriff’s Office last month were confirmed to be those of a woman reported missing last September.

Farran Braxton was declared missing on Sept. 20 after leaving her home on Union Hope Road, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities searched for Braxton using K-9 teams, equine teams, by air and on foot, but the search was eventually suspended.

Deputies say hunters came across the remains in a wooded area off Elsassar Road the morning of Jan. 25. The remains were found two miles away from where she went missing, deputies added. Investigators believed the remains could be that of Braxton.

The remains were sent to the Richmond Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for confirmation.

Family members told 8News last month that Braxton lived with her sister and brother-in-law, and nothing seemed out of the ordinary the last time they saw her.

“She just went out the door like she would normally do –- out the patio door,” Braxton’s brother-in-law said. “We went out the door behind her and didn’t see her, and at that point, we just started looking.”

The King William Sheriff’s Office maintains a continuous investigation into the disappearance of Ms. Braxton and is awaiting an official cause of death.

