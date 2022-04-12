RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Did you make an appointment? The Department of Motor Vehicles announced customers who made appointments can now check-in online upon arrival.

Customers will now be able to skip the line at the information desk, and instead let the DMV know that they have arrived by scanning a QR code. Users will scan the code with their phone, submit a few pieces of information and will then be able to take a seat and wait for their number to be called in the lobby.

Those with appointments will still be able to check-in at the information desk if they wish.

“Given the popularity of appointment opportunities, we are pleased to make the process even more efficient for customers who can plan ahead,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford. “Your transaction will go even more quickly if you complete your forms beforehand. Please visit our website to find out which application you need to fill out ahead of time and bring to your appointment.”

Appointments and walk-in service are offered daily Monday through Friday, with Saturdays remaining open for walk-in customers. Click here to find a DMV location near you.

Appointments can be made by visiting the DMV online.