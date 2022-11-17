SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A dead skunk found in the Town of Waverly in Sussex County has tested positive for rabies.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, the skunk was found dead inside of a kennel for a domestic dog on Beaver Dam Road in Waverly on Sunday, Nov. 13.

The Sussex Health Department and Sussex Animal Control are asking pet owners in Virginia to make sure all of their pets’ vaccinations, especially rabies, are up to date.

“Please notify public health officials or animal control immediately if you live near Beaver Dam Road and think that you or your pet(s) had contact with the infected skunk,” said Crater District Health Department Director Alton Hart, Jr., MD, MPH. “The community’s safety is our priority. Make sure your pets are vaccinated, especially against rabies.”

The Sussex Health Department offers the following guidance to protect people and pets from rabies: