Skunk with rabies bites dog in Prince George County

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A skunk that tested positive for rabies bit a dog in an unprovoked last Friday, according to the Prince George Health Department.

The Health Department and Prince George County Animal Control said the incident took place on May 7. The infected skunk was found near 14737 Alden Road.

“Please notify public health officials or animal control immediately if you live near Alden Road and think that you or your pet(s) had contact with the infected skunk,” said Crater District Health Departments Director Alton Hart, Jr., MD, MPH. “The community’s safety is our priority. Make sure your pets are vaccinated, especially against rabies.”

Both departments are asking animal owners to confirm all of their pet vaccinations, including rabies, are current.

“Rabies is a preventable disease. We encourage all pet owners to vaccinate their animals to protect them and the community,”said Toinette Waldon, Environmental Health Manager, Crater Health District.

You can report stray and suspicious animals to Prince George Animal Control at 804-991-3200. You can learn more about preventing rabies online here or by calling 804-863-1652.