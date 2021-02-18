Sleet and freezing rain causes 100 crashes across RVA

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Thursday’s first round of sleet and freezing rain left a mess across Central Virginia.

Dangerous driving conditions were the big concern throughout the day. With another band of wintry weather coming through Thursday night into Friday morning, the Virginia Department of Transportation says, do not drive if you do not have to.

As of 9 p.m. Thursday, Virginia State Police had responded to 442 traffic crashes and helped with 310 disabled or stuck drivers. 100 of those crashes happened in the Richmond region alone.

VSP tweeted a photo of a tractor trailer crash that happened in Hanover County Thursday morning. The man behind the wheel was charged with reckless driving. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

12 AM Thursday (2/18) thru 2 PM Thursday (2/18), #VSP has aided 225 stuck/disabled vehicles & responded to 358 traffic crashes on #Virginia highways. Most crashes have been like this one on I95 in #Hanover Co – no injuries. Roads are still slick. Plz delay travel & #StayHome pic.twitter.com/zEWTXN4tms — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) February 18, 2021

In an attempt to avoid dangerous crashes, the Richmond Department of Public Works closed several roads Thursday because of the potential of ice build-up.

Across RVA, sidewalks were shoveled and snow plows worked all day to take care of roads before the next round of freezing rain comes through.

Kevin Headly and his crew planned to work at least a 24-hour shift. “We pretreated last night ahead of the storm and then we got out, started about 3 o’clock, doing several locations,” he told 8News.

The ice storm canceled dozens of flights at Richmond International Airport and closed several school districts Thursday and Friday.