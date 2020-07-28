Sloths have arrived at the Richmond Metro Zoo

The Metro Richmond Zoo is welcoming Sloths to new Animals of the Amazon habitat. (Photo: Metro Richmond Zoo)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — What sleeps a lot, is slow when its awake, seems kind of unmotivated and is a little furry? The answer isn’t your roommate during quarantine — it’s the two-toed slot.

Animals of the Amazon features species native to the Amazon rain forest and other parts of South America, including the two-toed sloth. (Photo: Metro Zoo of Richmond)

Sloths are just one of the newest species coming to the Metro Richmond Zoo as part of its new habitat, Animals of the Amazon.

The exhibit features species native to the Amazon rain forest and other parts of South America. In addition to sloths, the habitat features red-rumped agouti, two species of tortoise and turtles.

The Animals of the Amazon exhibit allows guest to see different species of animals coexisting as they might in the wild. It is designed to mimic layers of a natural ecosystem: turtles in the water below, tortoises and rodents on the forest floor, and sloths living in the foliage above. Richmond Metro Zoo

Here’s how the haibitat is split up:

Water below: This is where visitors can find the Matamata turtle swimming around, with its tubular snout peeking out of the water like a snorkel.

This is where visitors can find the Matamata turtle swimming around, with its tubular snout peeking out of the water like a snorkel. Forest floor: While this rodent can swim, you’ll likely find the Red-rumped agouti on the forest floor scouring for Brazil nuts.

While this rodent can swim, you’ll likely find the Red-rumped agouti on the forest floor scouring for Brazil nuts. The foliage above: Here is where you’ll find the beloved two-toed sloth hanging around. Whether it is awake or getting its 15 hours of sleep, these slow-moving mammals are always clinging to a branch or vine.

Watch a preview of Animals of the Amazon here:

