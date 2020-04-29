Small business delivering ‘party in a box’ to help RVA celebrate milestones

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The COVID-19 pandemic has small business owners thinking outside the box to meet customer needs and continue making an income.

Angel Grooms, owner of The Dessert Diva RVA, wasn’t sure how the stay-at-home orders would affect her small business in Scott’s Addition.

“I was terrified,” said Grooms. “We have children. So I didn’t know what the next few weeks would look like.”

But now Grooms is thinking more about what she’s putting *inside* the box.

After a friend recently asked for help celebrating a wedding anniversary, Grooms says she put on her mask and gloves to deliver her very first ‘party in a box.’ Inside the box: A cake, balloons, party settings, and even a meal for two.

“I know that there are a lot of people who want to celebrate but cannot go out,” said Grooms. “So in my mind I wanted to find a unique but still celebratory way to be able to bring the party to them.”

Already this entrepreneur has gotten a lot of positive feedback on the concept. She’s working to fulfill requests for several boxes just this week.

“It feels amazing because I love to celebrate events,” said Grooms. “I tell people all the time I kinda get paid to party.”

It’s not just anniversaries and birthdays that Grooms is delivering to doorsteps. Now the Dessert Diva RVA is dreaming up boxes for Mother’s Day, graduations, and even for students who are missing prom this spring.

“Life is so short as this pandemic has taught us,” Grooms told 8News.

As she learns to adapt her business during a challenging time, Grooms says it’s also teaching her to celebrate small moments along the way.

“You take it day by day, you learn and grow, and that’s how your succeed,” she said Wednesday.

According to Grooms, her ‘Party in a Box’ concept can be customized to fit the needs of the celebration. Due to limited staffing and hours, she says she is accepting orders until she reaches capacity. Information about the boxes can be found on The Dessert Diva RVA website.

