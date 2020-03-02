Smoke fills the air in Hopewell after suspected fire outside City Hall

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Emergency crews were called to a suspected fire outside City Hall in Hopewell Monday evening.
Officials told 8News they believe mulch outside of the building caught fire. Heavy smoke remains visible as crews work to contain the blaze.
An 8News crew is headed to the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.
