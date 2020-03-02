Breaking News
Man arrested, charged with deadly Hull Street Road hit-and-run

Smoke fills the air in Hopewell after suspected fire outside City Hall

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Emergency crews were called to a suspected fire outside City Hall in Hopewell Monday evening.

Officials told 8News they believe mulch outside of the building caught fire. Heavy smoke remains visible as crews work to contain the blaze.

Courtesy of Laurin Willis

An 8News crew is headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events